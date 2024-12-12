Former Dixon comptroller convicted of stealing $54M has sentence commuted by President Biden

Former Dixon Comptroller Rita Crundwell, who was convicted in 2013 of stealing over $50 million from the city, had her sentence commuted by Biden.

DIXON, Ill. (WLS) -- A former Dixon comptroller who stole more than $50 million from the city had her sentence commuted Thursday by President Joe Biden.

Former Dixon Comptroller Rita Crundwell was convicted in 2013 for embezzling $54 million to finance a lavish lifestyle. She was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Crundwell was released in 2021 and placed on home confinement amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crundwell is now 71 years old. She was moved to a halfway house in 2021 and still had four years left on her sentence.

However, President Biden commuted her sentence Thursday, along with more than a thousand others.

The White House said those whose sentences were commuted were deemed to have demonstrated a clear commitment to rehabilitation and reintegration into their communities.

Dix Mayor Glen Hughes issued the following statement:

"As Mayor of the City of Dixon, I believe that most of the City is probably stunned, and maybe even angry, that President Biden would provide clemency to Rita Crundwell, the preparator of probably the largest municipal misappropriations of funds in US history. The Crundwell incident is one that the City would like to move past. Although today's news will be a dark moment in Dixon's history, Dixon has recovered very nicely both financially, and developmentally, from the Crundwell days. We are a great community to live in. We are focused on continuing to enhance the community, and are positive about its strength for the future."