Former Dixon, IL Comptroller Rita Crundwell, convicted of stealing $50M, released early

Rita Crundwell Dixon: Former city official asked for early release last year amid COVID pandemic
Former Dixon comptroller who stole $50M released early from prison

DIXON, Ill. (WLS) -- Former Dixon Comptroller Rita Crundwell has been released from federal prison.

She was convicted in 2013 of stealing millions from the community.

The city of Dixon confirmed on Facebook that Crundwell was released Wednesday from a federal corrections institution in Pekin, Illinois.

Nine years ago, Crundwell pleaded guilty to wire fraud, admitting she stole $50 million from the city of Dixon and its taxpayers while she was comptroller, using the money to live lavishly.

Crundwell, who is now in her late 60s, was due to be released from prison in 2029.

But Dixon officials said over the past week there have been rumors surrounding her early release.

Back in 2020, Crundwell petitioned a judge for early release based on her deteriorating health condition and the COVID pandemic, which the city of Dixon opposed.

Crundwell withdrew her request at the time, so the reasons surrounding her release remain unclear.

Dixon Mayor Liandro Arellano Jr. said he's frustrated that he received no official victim notification of any release, and Dixonites are still dealing with the social and financial aftermath of the damage she did.

According to the Bureau of Prisons Inmate Locator, Crundwell is listed Thursday at a residential reentry management field office in Downers Grove.
