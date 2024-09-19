Ex-Gary cop arrested, accused of enticing minor to record pornography during summer program

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A former Gary police officer was arrested after he allegedly enticed a minor to record sexually explicit conduct, according to a federal indictment.

James W. Bond, 52, was a commander with the Gary Police Department during the summer.

According to court documents, the minor, who was not named, was working for the city under the Summer Youth Employment Program.

The minor was assigned to work with Gary police.

Bond allegedly enticed the minor to "engage in sexually explicit conduct" while being recorded from July 2 to July 9.

The summer program employs Gary residents between the ages of 14 and 22. It is unknown how old the victim in this case is.

The former commander is facing federal charges for sexual exploitation of a minor and receiving and possessing child pornography. He was arrested on Thursday morning.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m.

It is unknown when the commander was relieved from his position at the Gary Police Department.

Homeland Security is part of the investigation. They encouraged anyone believed to be a victim to call 1-877-4-HSI-TIP.

