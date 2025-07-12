Former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White hosts 11th annual 'Off to College Trunk Party'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White hosted his annual "Off to College Trunk Party" Saturday on Chicago's Near North Side.

The event helped hundreds of high school graduates gear up for their first day of college. The tradition continues to make a big impact on the next generation.

With the school year right around the corner, the eager Chicago high school graduates packed up for their next adventure as one.

"I'm excited. I've been waiting for it this whole time in high school," Leo High School graduate Larome Moore said. "I'm ready to make new connections and friends and stuff like that."

Saturday marked the 11th year of the "Off to College Trunk Party," White and his foundation.

I'm feeling really excited, ready for new beginnings. It's just a blessing. I just feel very happy to be able to get this opportunity. Rain Coleman, Southland College Prep graduate

"Today we're giving out trunks of school supplies for young people who've indicated they've graduated from high school," White said.

The former Illinois Secretary of State said this is his opportunity to pour into the city's next generation of college students, helping alleviate some of the financial burden that comes with higher education.

Of course, it wouldn't be a morning with White without a performance from the world famous Jesse White Tumblers.

"We've been around for exactly 65 years," White said. "Our mission says help young people grow tall and straight, stay away from gangs drugs and negative aspects of life."

The recent grads snagged everything from bedding and toiletries, to laptops, school supplies and so much more.

"I think a lot of us gave them a lot of important things to be aware of, work hard first and play later," 2th Ward Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. said. "Thank your parents for getting you to where you are and thank all the people who helped you and come back and do something in your neighborhood."

The trunk party took over the Jesse White Community Center in the Near North neighborhood, where 500 students went home geared up and ready to hit campus.

"I'm feeling really excited, ready for new beginnings," Southland College Prep graduate Rain Coleman said.

Coleman said the trunk party has them even more thrilled to get to work and to hit the books as the students packed for the future a trunk at a time.

"It's just a blessing," Coleman said. "I just feel very happy to be able to get this opportunity."

