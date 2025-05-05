Save Our Boys program awards annual scholarships, uplifts Black youth in Chicago Public Schools

The Save Our Boys program awarded its annual scholarships on Sunday. The organization uplifts Black youth in Chicago Public Schools.

The Save Our Boys program awarded its annual scholarships on Sunday. The organization uplifts Black youth in Chicago Public Schools.

The Save Our Boys program awarded its annual scholarships on Sunday. The organization uplifts Black youth in Chicago Public Schools.

The Save Our Boys program awarded its annual scholarships on Sunday. The organization uplifts Black youth in Chicago Public Schools.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several Chicago Public Schools students received scholarships Sunday evening.

The awards were organized by a program that uplifts Black boys in elementary and high school, and they're making Chicago Proud.

With the school year winding down, scholarship season is in full swing.

At Emmanuel Baptist church in Auburn Gresham, a tradition continued. The 9th annual Save Our Boys scholarship and awards Initiative recognized Black youth from Chicago public schools at the elementary and high school levels.

Boys nominated to participate in the program are leaders in and outside the classroom.

Orbert Davis, a student at Gwendolyn Brooks college prep, wrote an essay about why he matters. He earned the Imani Scholarship.

"I wrote in it how my experiences in learning sustainable design and helping undeveloped communities will help communities like Englewood in Chicago," Davis said.

This year, a special recognition was given to three young men from Corliss High School in Pullman. This is the first year in the school's history that three African-American male students have earned the top three honors.

SEE ALSO | Scholarship established in name of slain CPD Officer Aréanah Preston at Loyola University Chicago

Deangelo Willis is in the running for salutatorian at Corliss.

'With me being a minority, I was always told to work harder than others," Willis said. "And work hard I did."

The young scholars said this dispels any negative perceptions and stereotypes of young Black males.

'A scholar is someone who knows what needs to be done and is prepared to take any sacrifice and take accountability for whatever goal he has in mind," said Amir Nesbeth, a Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep student.

