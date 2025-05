Barack Obama visits Bronzeville chef chosen to run restaurant at presidential center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former President Obama stopped in Chicago on Friday to check in on the Obama Presidential Center.

While in town, Obama visited Peach's Restaurant in Bronzeville to meet with the owner and Chef Cliff Rome.

Rome will be running the restaurant at the Obama Center.

Obama ordered shrimp and grits, salmon croquette and peach cobbler to go during his visit.

