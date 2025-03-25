Former Yankee player's son didn't die from asphyxiation, police say

Ryan Field has the new details on Miller Gardner's possible cause of death.

Asphyxiation has been ruled out as the cause of death for the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, officials with the Costa Rican National Police told ABC News.

Authorities determined Miller Gardner didn't die from asphyxiation because his respiratory tract was clear, police said.

This comes one day after a Costa Rican government official had said Miller Gardner may have died from asphyxiation due to "food intoxication."

More tests are being done to determine his cause of death, the Costa Rican National Police said Tuesday. It could take up to three months to complete the autopsy due to the significant demand in the country because of its high murder rate, police added.

Authorities said they do not believe his death to be suspicious at this point in the investigation.

Miller Gardner died in his sleep Friday morning while the family was on vacation in Costa Rica, according to the family and the State Department.

The Gardner family was staying at the exclusive Arenas del Mar resort in Manuel Antonio.

Police from the town of Quepos are leading the investigation and will be questioning the hotel employees on Tuesday, authorities said.

Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica Gardner, said their youngest child died "after falling ill along with several other family members."

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point," the Gardners said on Sunday in a statement released by the Yankees.

"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile," Brett and Jessica Gardner said in the statement. "He lived life to the fullest every single day."

Brett Gardner spent his entire 14-season MLB career with the Yankees and retired after the 2021 season. He was named an American League All-Star in 2015 and won a Golden Glove Award in 2016. He was also on the team that won the World Series in 2009.

"Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief," the Yankees said in a statement. "It wasnt just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years -- so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller."

"Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support," the team said.