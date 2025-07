Vehicle hits gas station pump after car crash in Franklin Park, fire officials say

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Franklin Park gas station is closed after it was damaged by a crash Saturday morning.

Officials said two cars collided around 10:30 a.m. at the nearby intersection of Grand and Rose streets, and one car hit the gas station pumps.

Franklin Park firefighters noticed a strong smell of gasoline.

The first responders quickly shut off the car's ignition and stretched their hose line for protection in case any sparks ignited fuel vapors.

No one was hurt, officials said.