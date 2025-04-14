24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Motorcycle-involved crash shuts down roads in Franklin Park, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, April 14, 2025 12:30PM
The crash happened at about 2 a.m. near Belmont and Mannheim, police said.

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A motorcycle-involved crash caused some road closures in the west suburbs.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. on Monday near Belmont and Mannheim, Franklin Park police said.

Police said a man was riding a motorcycle northbound on Mannheim when it crashed with a car also heading northbound.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office was responding to the scene.

Northbound and southbound lanes of the Mannheim Bridge were closed between Waveland and Grand Avenue.

Franklin Police said the closure is expected to last several hours.

No other information was available.

