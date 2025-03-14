The film is in theaters August 8

'Freakier Friday' first look: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan are back for more fun

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are reunited and ready for more fun in the first trailer for "Freakier Friday," in theaters Aug. 8.

It's about to get freakier!

We're getting our first look at "Freakier Friday," starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprising their roles as mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman.

According to the synopsis, "the story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."

In the first moments of the teaser, seen above, a palm reader played by Vanessa Bayer notes, "Your lifelines. It's like they've intersected before."

Yep, you could say that!

We then find out all four women have swapped places and hilarity ensues.

The film also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray and Mark Harmon. It's directed by Nisha Ganatra.

Curtis and Lohan also starred in the 2003 film "Freaky Friday," directed by Mark Waters.

