Free back-to-school haircuts for boys and girls across city's South Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, August 25, 2024 12:16PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As students across the country get ready to head back to the classroom, local officials want to make sure everyone is prepared.

Acclivus Inc., Third Ward Alderman Pat Dowell's Office and State Sen. Mattie Hunter helped organize free haircuts and for boys and girls on Sunday.

During the event there will also be free backpacks with school supplies.

The cuts will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

- Another Barbershop - 843 E. 47th Street in Bronzeville

- House Of Hedera's - 251 W. 95th Street in Washington Heights

- At DA Barbershop - 343 E. 47th Street in Bronzeville

- Hair Experts - 5401 S. Wentworth in Fuller Park

- Issues Barber & Beauty Salon - 68 E. 21st Street in South Loop

- Franks' Place 519 E. 47th Street in Bronzeville

- Greater Grand Crossing 731 E 75th Street in Chatham

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
