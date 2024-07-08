Funeral services for Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer this week in Chicago, Forest Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Public visitation is Monday for late Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer, who died last month at 51.

It's taking place from noon to 8 p.m. at the Calahan Legacy Center, located at 7046 S. Halsted St., in Englewood.

Deer's funeral is set for Tuesday, at Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park.

Deer represented the county's second district.

In a statement, his family said, "Dr. Deer's passionate lifelong dedication made him a tireless servant to the community in areas of healthcare, education, economic development, employment and training, re-entry and affordable housing.

"Dr. Deer's greatest joy and pride were his family, He cherished his roles as husband to his high school sweetheart Barbara Deer and father to his twin sons Kaleb and Kanaan and daughter Trinity."

No details were given about Deer's cause of death, but he had suffered from health problems in the past.

He underwent a double lung transplant last year.