Cook Co. Commissioner Dennis Deer dies, family announces

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 24, 2024 9:44AM
Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer died Sunday night, his family announced.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer died Sunday night, his family announced.

Deer represented the county's second district.

In a statement, the family said, "Dr. Deer's passionate lifelong dedication made him a tireless servant to the community I areas of healthcare, education, economic development, employment and training, re-entry and affordable housing.

"Dr. Deer's greatest joy and pride were his family, He cherished his roles as husband to his high school sweetheart Barbara Deer and father to his twin sons Kaleb and Kanaan and daughter Trinity."

No details were given about the cause of death but the family said it will share more soon.

