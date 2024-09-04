Funeral to be held for Jim Crowley, former CPD officer paralyzed in 1987 on-duty drunk-driver crash

A funeral for former Chicago Police Officer Jim Crowley will be held at Saint Christina Catholic Church on 111th Street Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family, friends and police officers are paying their respects to former Chicago Police Officer James "Jim" Crowley.

His wake took place on Tuesday afternoon at McGann Funeral Home on 107th and Pulaski.

Crowley died last week, after he was left paralyzed when a drunk driver hit his squad car in 1987. That crash killed his partner.

At the time, Crowley was just 22 years old.

His funeral will be Wednesday morning, 37 years to the day after that fateful crash.

It will be held at Saint Christina Catholic Church on 111th Street at 9:30 a.m.

