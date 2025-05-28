FX's 'Adults' follows five friends living together and tackling adulthood with a hilarious twist

Sometimes being an adult can be difficult but FX's new series, "Adults," takes a stab at showing the funny antics that come with a group of friends growing up. And yes, that includes an episode dedicated to someone in the group befriending a criminal stabbing people in their neighborhood.

The ensemble comedy series is about twenty-somethings growing into adulthood in New York. Malik Elassa as "Samir," Owen Thiele as "Anton," Jack Innanen as "Paul Baker," Amita Rao as "Issa," and Lucy Freyer as "Billie" portray five friends living together, eating meals together, and even sharing a bathroom while staying in Samir's childhood home.

On The Red Carpet spoke with the show's stars and Elassa compared the group's living situation to an "incubator," "The show feels like an incubator where we all get to be growing up in the world, like forcing us to grow up and we have this house where we get to be as codependent and childish and avoiding growing up as much as possible."

Elassa also shared the life advice he'd offer to his character Samir, "I would say probably just mind your business. I think you don't have to get involved in everything." While Rao said she would tell her character Issa, "Think for a minute before you do. Just a minute. I like her, I think she's a party."

And speaking of parties, fans get a sneak peek at guest star Julia Fox playing herself at a dinner party in the "Adults" trailer. As soon as Fox enters their home, she's quick to joke about how "humble" their residence is. Feyer gushed over scoring such star power on their very first season, ""I think it's a real testament to Ben (Kronengold) and Rebecca (Shaw) who created the show for writing such incredible scripts that these incredible actors were willing to be like, 'Okay, yeah. Sign me up.'" "Daredevil: Born Again" star Charlie Cox also appears on the show, making Elassa thrilled, "Improvising with Daredevil was such a wild feeling, especially being a Marvel fan, to start riffing with Charlie Cox."

Thiele explained to On The Red Carpet about how his real-life best friend Emma Chamberlain has been supportive of his role as Anton, "I could cry talking about her. She is the most supportive person I have ever met in my entire life. She's wonderful. She came to the premiere and watched the first episode and she was blown away by everyone's performance. She was blown away by the writing. She's the best friend." He also hopes she gets to make an appearance on season two if "Adults" gets renewed. Thiele thinks the social media star could show off her acting chops to play a new character.

Innanen also originally started making content online and dished on his journey from internet personality to starring in traditional media, "It's a totally different beast. It was such a fun challenge and was made so easy because everyone was so talented. Working with an incredible cast, the creators, the script was incredible and the character was so well written. But that was the greatest privilege of my life getting to be a part of it."

"Adults" premieres Wednesday, May 28 on FX, and all episodes will be streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station.

