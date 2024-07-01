WATCH LIVE

Garret Popcorn's limited time pizza flavor at Wrigley Field

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Monday, July 1, 2024 1:26PM
The flavor will only be available from July 2nd to the 7th at Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A savory treat combination will be available for a limited time at Wrigley Field starting Tuesday.

Garrett Popcorn and Home Run Inn Pizza will debut Pizza-seasoned Popcorn.

Kris Penn, the Vice President of Strategic Partnerships with Garrett Popcorn joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the mix of the iconic Chicago flavors. The flavors will be available until July 7.

Home Run Inn will sell "Everything but the Pizza Seasoning."

Penn also spoke on the recent partnership with NASCAR for the limited time tin design.

