2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race guide: Start time, where to watch, how to get here, tickets and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend is back for a second year!

Two street races will take place in downtown once again this year: the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. There will also be various events, vendors and concerts in Grant Park during the race weekend.

When is the Chicago NASCAR race?

The event will be held in and around Grant Park on July 6-7, 2024.

Entry gates and NASCAR Village at Butler Field open at 8:45 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Start time for actual race events is 9 a.m. on Saturday for practice and qualifying. Start time Sunday is 2:55 p.m. for the NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions.

2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race tickets

Tickets are on sale via the NASCAR Chicago Street Race website, and are available for both full weekend passes and as single day tickets.

General Admission weekend passes are $269, tax included, before fees. That tier grants access to the festival grounds, trackside views, and the concert stage.

General Admission Plus weekend passes are $398, tax included, before fees. That tier grants access to all GA amenities plus access to the GA+ Grove seating area with extra seating and food and drink options for purchase, as well as premium restrooms behind the concert stage.

Single-Day Admission tickets are available for both Saturday and Sunday and cost $150, including taxes, before fees and provide general admission access.

Youth Admissions are new for 2024, for kids aged 12 and under. On Saturday, kids can attend for free. On Sunday or for a youth weekend past, the cost is $45, including taxes, before fees.

How and where to watch the Chicago NASCAR race

See the NASCAR Chicago street map

If you want to watch the races with your friends but can't make to the event itself, NASCAR has teamed up with bars and restaurants around Chicago and in the suburbs as official viewing locations. You can see a full list of those viewing locations on the Chicago Street Race website.

NASCAR airs on a variety of channels and streaming services. Check your local listings to find out where to watch on race day.

How to get to NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Extensive street closures and parking restrictions will be in place before, during and after race weekend. It is strongly recommended you take CTA or Metra to the race and festival grounds, and avoid driving.

See a full list of street closures and parking restrictions here

The closest CTA stops to the street race and festival are Washington/Wabash or Adams/Wabash on the Brown, Green, Orange, Pink, and Purple lines and Jackson on the Red and Blue lines. The event is located just a couple blocks east of these stations.

The closes Metra stops to the event are Millennium Station and Ogilvie Station. Find Metra schedules, tickets and other information at Metra.com.

Utilizing rideshare services is also encouraged, but all rideshare picks-ups must happen west of State Street, between Roosevelt Road and Randolph Street.

There is a drop-off only location available on Level 1 of the Millennium Lakeside Garage at 5 South Columbus Drive. This is a drop-off location only.

If you do choose to drive, Millennium Garages offers the closes parking for the event. Single and multi-day passes are available starting at $40. More information on locations and prices is available here.

