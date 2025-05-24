Gary mayor supports Trump's plan to approve merger between US Steel, Japan's Nippon Steel

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The mayor of Gary, Indiana is welcoming a signal from President Donald Trump that he'll approve a merger deal between U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel.

The president announced a "planned partnership" between the two companies Friday on social media.

As part of the deal, U.S. Steel would keep its headquarters in Pittsburgh.

A merger could create tens of thousands of new jobs, including many at the company's location in Gary.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton issued a statement, saying in part, "For communities like Gary who have suffered from decades of disinvestment... this is a historic moment."

