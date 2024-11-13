Gary police fatally shoot suspect during undercover investigation, Lake County sheriff says

A suspect was fatally shot Wednesday during an invetsigation, Gary police said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary police fatally shot a suspect Wednesday in Northwest Indiana, authorities said.

A suspect ran towards officers with a machete before they were fatally shot, Gary police said in a press conference Wednesday about an operation involving social media marketplace sales.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Maryland Street, the Lake County Indiana Sheriff's Department said.

Gary police were at the location conducting an undercover investigation.

"Sometime around noon, they encountered a suspect who attacked an officer," a news release the sheriff read in part. "The suspect was shot and was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

The suspect was wielding a machete, Gary police said in their news conference.

No further details about the shooting or the suspect were immediately available.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting.