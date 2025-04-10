38-year-old Gary man shot, killed by police while allegedly holding gun, baby identified

There was a Gary police shooting. A man was fatally shot while holding a baby and a gun on Carolina Street, the Lake County sheriff says.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The 38-year-old Gary man fatally shot by police Wednesday has been identified.

Antonio McMichaels died from a gunshot wound the Lake County, Indiana Coroner's Office said Thursday. He lived in the same block, where the shooting took place.

Police allege McMichaels was pointing a gun at police while holding his 1-year-old baby early Wednesday.

Lake County and Gary officers responded to an apartment in the 2200-block of Carolina Street about 9 p.m. Tuesday for a hostage incident, police said.

The incident began when a woman reported her boyfriend was acting strangely inside their home after using drugs earlier, Gary police said.

She said he had a gun and locked himself in a room with their child.

An armed man inside an apartment had reportedly held at least two people hostage, a 35-year-old cousin and a 1-year-old boy, police said.

Shots were fired inside the home, and the 35-year-old man was shot in the arm, police said.

He was able to run out of the home, and was treated on the scene.

McMichaels refused to leave the apartment, and fired multiple rounds at police during the incident, police said.

At one point, the Gary SWAT team deployed tear gas inside the home.

Police said McMichaels approached the front door several times with a gun in one hand and the baby in the other.

About 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, McMichaels walked out the back doorway toward his vehicle, holding the child and pointing a gun at police, police said.

A Gary officer opened fire and fatally shot him.

The 1-year-old was not harmed, police said, but was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake as a precaution.

The sheriff's department is investigating.

No officers were hurt, and police say there is no further threat to the public.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.