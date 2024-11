Man shot to death inside Gary, Indiana home: police

A shooting in Gary, Indiana left a man dead inside a home in the 3700-block of Broadway on Sunday, police said.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Gary are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday morning.

Video from the 3700-block of Broadway appears to show officers responding to a We Buy Gold shop just before noon Sunday.

A crowd gathered near the crime scene tape.

Investigators say they found a 50-year-old man, from Gary, shot to death inside a home.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Gary police are asking anyone with information to call them at 219 755-3855.