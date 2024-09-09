Gary officials expected to give update on investigation into Portage mother's shooting death

42-year-old Kia Tidwell, a mother of 6, was driving home from work when she was fatally shot, family said

Gary police and Mayor Eddie Melton are expected to update the investigation into Kia Tidwell's shooting death near W. 5th Ave. and Grant St.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Northwest Indiana officials are expected to speak Monday afternoon on the fatal shooting of a mother of six last week.

Gary Police Chief Derrick Cannon and Mayor Eddie Melton plan to speak at 1 p.m.

The family of 42-year-old Kia Tidwell is desperate for answers, after the mother was shot and killed, while driving down the street Friday night in Gary.

Gary police said the shooting happened on West Fifth Avenue and Grant Street, near a McDonald's.

Police said a group of young people was causing a disturbance inside. The group eventually left, and someone fired shots from the northeast side of the building.

That's when a red vehicle, which was traveling east on Fifth Avenue, swerved and hit a tree. Police said the driver, Tidwell, had suffered a gunshot wound to her head.

Tidwell's daughter, Islynn, said the two were on the phone when her mother was shot.

"I just heard people shooting, and she cried, 'Oh, Jesus!' And that's when I heard her car skirt off, and she crashed into the tree right there, and the phone call ended," Islynn Tidwell said.

Family said Tidwell lived in Portage, and was on her way home from work, when she was shot.

Islynn Tidwell said her mother had five other children.

Family is asking Gary police to step up the investigation. No arrests have been made.

An autopsy was performed Saturday, and Tidwell's death was deemed a homicide.

The city of Gary released a statement on the shooting, saying:

"We were devastated to learn of the tragic death of Ms. Kia Tidwell, mother of six, who was caught unexpectedly in gunfire near the Grant Street and 5th Avenue in Gary on Friday, September 6th. The Gary Police Department and the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force have been speaking with the family and witnesses. They are reviewing all tips with the goal of locating the perpetrator(s) of this senseless crime and bringing them to justice.As the family and our community mourn this terrible loss, we are urgently asking the public for their support in bringing forward any information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the people involved in this heinous act. If you have any information, please call Detective Roger Escutia directly at 219-755-3855, send an email to rescutia@isp.in.gov or use the anonymous Text to Tip line (219) 207-TIPS (8477). Any videos can be emailed to garypdrtcc@gary.gov."