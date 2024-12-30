Vigil to be held Monday after Gary woman killed, husband wounded in shooting; suspect at large

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- There's a prayer vigil set for Monday night for a Gary couple found shot at their home earlier this month.

Margaret Mary Sangerman, known as Pegg by her friends, was shot multiple times and died. She was 73.

Her husband, 69-year-old Mike Sangerman, was wounded and suffered critical injuries.

Police say the suspect took the victims' vehicle after the deadly shooting Dec. 18. No one is in custody.

The shooting took place just before 7:20 p.m. in the 1100-block of North Warren Street, in Gary's Miller Beach section.

Police found Mike Sangerman lying in the front yard.

Margaret Mary Sangerman was found in the home.

The stolen vehicle was later located in a Chicago suburb.

The male suspect is described as wearing a brown trench coat and ski mask.

The victims' friends said they were fixtures in the usually quiet beachfront neighborhood.

Investigators haven't given a motive for the attack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. James Nielsen at 219-755-3855.

Monday night's vigil is at 6 p.m. at St. Mary Of the Lake Church, located at 6060 Miller Ave. in Gary.

Gary Mayor Eddie D. Melton released a statement, saying: "It is with a heavy heart that I write to you today, mourning the tragic and untimely loss of our dear neighbor, Pegg Sangerman. Pegg's vibrant spirit and love for our community touched so many of us, and her absence will be deeply felt. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the McGuan and Sangerman families and her husband as he recovers, as well as all who knew and loved her.

"As your mayor, I want to assure you that the men and women of the Gary Police Department are working tirelessly to bring justice to Pegg and her family and solve this case. Additionally, GPD has the support of the Lake County Prosecutors Homicide Task Force, Lake County Crime Lab and Lake County Coroner's Office. This tragedy has deeply shaken us all, and I stand committed to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

"Public safety is, and always will be, a top priority for me. I am unwavering in my dedication to making Gary a safer place for all who call it home. I know that this incident has left many of us feeling vulnerable and uncertain. Let us come together as a community during this difficult time, supporting one another and standing united in our resolve to create a safer future.

"Please know that the City of Gary is here to support you. If you have any information about this case, please contact Sergeant James Nielsen at 219-755-3855. For general concerns, you can contact my office at mayorsoffice@gary.gov. Your input is invaluable in helping us improve safety in our city."