Gary Sinise's Lt. Dan Band set to play Rockin' for Our Vets concert at Cantigny

Cantigny will come alive with music this Saturday with Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band set to play at the Rockin' for Our Vets concert.

Cantigny will come alive with music this Saturday with Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band set to play at the Rockin' for Our Vets concert.

Cantigny will come alive with music this Saturday with Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band set to play at the Rockin' for Our Vets concert.

Cantigny will come alive with music this Saturday with Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band set to play at the Rockin' for Our Vets concert.

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Cantigny will come alive with music this Saturday.

There's a very special performance at the "Rockin' for Our Vets" concert in Wheaton.

Gary Sinise will be there, with his "Lieutenant Dan Band."

Michelle Senatore, is the cofounder and president of the West Suburban Foundation For Disabled Vets and joined ABC7 to talk about the event Saturday, the foundations work and that they will have a Medal of Honor recipient in attendance.

The Rockin' for Our Vets Concert for Charity happens Saturday at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

Gates open at 2 p.m. and Gary hits the stage at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $50 a head and benefit west suburban foundation for disabled vets.

For more information, visit www.wsfdv.org.

