At least 12 injured in Germany train station stabbing, suspect arrested, authorities say

HAMBURG, Germany -- At least 12 people were injured, including three critically, in a stabbing attack at a train station in Germany on Friday, authorities said.

The suspect in the stabbing -- a 39-year-old woman -- has been arrested, police said.

The incident occurred at a train station in Hamburg. A knife was used in the attack, police said.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect. She is believed to have acted alone, according to Hamburg police, who said they are investigating her background. Police believe she may have been in "mental distress."

"So far, we have no evidence that the woman could have acted with political motivation," Hamburg police spokesperson Florian Abbenseth told reporters. "Rather, we have findings on the basis of which we are now investigating in particular whether she may have been in a state of mental distress."

