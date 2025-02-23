Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast aids funding for CPD bulletproof vests

The fundraiser behins Sunday at 8 a.m. at St. John Fisher School.

The fundraiser behins Sunday at 8 a.m. at St. John Fisher School.

The fundraiser behins Sunday at 8 a.m. at St. John Fisher School.

The fundraiser behins Sunday at 8 a.m. at St. John Fisher School.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 11th annual Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast is happening Sunday.

19th Ward Ald. Matt O'Shea's hosts the event to aid funding for officer safety.

When officers graduate from the academy, they are given a complimentary first bulletproof vest. However, the vest expires after five years, after that it's up to each officer to purchase their own.

The breakfast opens its doors on Sunday at 8 a.m. to noon at Saint John Fisher School in West Beverly.

Admission to the pancake breakfast is $5 per person or $25 for families, which includes all you can eat Original Pancake House - Beverly pancakes and sausage.

For the past decade - and including this year - the Harrigan Family, who owns Original Pancake House - Beverly, has generously donated all batter and sausage for the pancake breakfast.

O'Shea sits on the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Advisory Board and the Chicago Police Chaplains Ministry Board of Directors. He represents the communities of Beverly Morgan Park and Mount Greenwood.

