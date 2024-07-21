GhanaFest brings authentic Ghanaian celebration to Washington Park

Guests will enjoy access to the all-day festival for $20 at the gate on July 27.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Ghana National Council of Metropolitan Chicago and its Affiliates, known as tribes, are ready for GhanaFest.

The event is happening at Washington Park on July 27 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This year the theme is "Embracing Our Culture."

The 36th annual festival is the most prominent display of authentic Ghanaian culture in the Midwest.

Vendors will also sell shea butter, African clothing, art, and jewelry from Ghana.

The Chiefs and Queen Mothers of the various tribes will parade and participate in live musical performances.

Traditionally held on the last Saturday in July, it has grown from a small gathering to an event attracting over 5,800 guests.

The success of GhanaFest in Chicago has inspired many other cities with large Ghanaian populations to adopt the concept and host their own annual GhanaFest celebrations.

For more information about the Ghana National Council and tickets at the 36th Annual GhanaFest, log on to gncchicago.org.