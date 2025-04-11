Kane County state's attorney announces results of 2023 deadly police shooting investigation | LIVE

LIVE: Kane Co. SA to give results of deadly police shooting investigation

LIVE: Kane Co. SA to give results of deadly police shooting investigation

LIVE: Kane Co. SA to give results of deadly police shooting investigation

LIVE: Kane Co. SA to give results of deadly police shooting investigation

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- The Kane County state's attorney is speaking Friday afternoon on a deadly police shooting from almost two years ago.

James Moriarty of Aurora was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in the middle of a Geneva intersection in 2023.

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser is expected to announce the results of an investigation into the deadly police shooting of James Moriarty.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said officers were attempting to stop a carjacking suspect in South Elgin around 2 p.m. May 24, 2023. Moriarty had allegedly stolen a Honda Accord in Aurora and had fled authorities previously.

The sheriff's office said Moriarty fled from officers, who pursued him into Geneva, where they crashed at the intersection of Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway.

Police said Moriarty got out of his car holding a handgun, at which point the K9 officer was deployed. Moriarty shot the K9, and then police opened fire on the suspect, police said.

In the exchange of gunfire, Moriarty was shot and killed. The K9, named Hudson, also died of its gunshot wounds.

No other officers were struck or injured, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.

A press conference is expected at 1 p.m. State's Attorney Jamie Mosser is expected to announce the results of her investigation into the shooting.