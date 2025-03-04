61-year-old Glenview man found shot to death in suburban home, case ruled homicide: police

A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a house near Glenview and Long roads near the Edens Expressway, police said.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A 61-year-old Glenview man was found fatally shot inside a north suburban house over the weekend, police said Tuesday.

James Solger was shot multiple times, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The medical examiner deemed Solger's death a homicide.

Glenview police said they responded to a welfare check on Sunday at 7:31 p.m. on Glenview Road near Long Road just west of the Edens Expressway.

Officers said they found a dead man inside a house in the area, and a death investigation ensued.

Neighbors say two people lived in the home, the owner and a tenant. One neighbor said police took one person with them Sunday evening.

Glenview police have not said if anyone is in custody or provided any additional information about what led up to the man's death.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call police.

