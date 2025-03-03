Crime scene investigation underway at Glenview house, video shows

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force truck was seen outside the suburban house on Monday.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force truck was seen outside the suburban house on Monday.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force truck was seen outside the suburban house on Monday.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force truck was seen outside the suburban house on Monday.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- An investigation was underway at a north suburban house on Monday.

Chopper 7 was over a house on Glenview Road near Long Road just west of the Edens Expressway.

Crime scene tape surrounded the house, including the driveway.

ABC7's cameras captured as investigators removed what appeared to be a body bag from the home.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force truck was also seen parked outside the house.

Police have not commented on the investigation.

This is a developing story.

