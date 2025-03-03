24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Crime scene investigation underway at Glenview house, video shows

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 3, 2025 5:47PM
Crime scene investigation underway at Glenview house, video shows
The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force truck was seen outside the suburban house on Monday.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- An investigation was underway at a north suburban house on Monday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Chopper 7 was over a house on Glenview Road near Long Road just west of the Edens Expressway.

Crime scene tape surrounded the house, including the driveway.

ABC7's cameras captured as investigators removed what appeared to be a body bag from the home.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force truck was also seen parked outside the house.

Police have not commented on the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW