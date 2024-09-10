WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Glenwood liquor store employee shot to death at work, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 3:39AM
South suburban liquor store employee fatally shot at work: police
A shooting in Glenwood, Illinois left a Emporium Liquors employee dead on East Glenwood Lansing Road on Monday night, police said.

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A liquor store employee was shot to death at work in south suburban Glenwood on Monday night.

The shooting happened at Emporium Liquors on East Glenwood Lansing Road around 6:45 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police confirmed that the suspect and an employee got into an argument. That's when the suspect took out a gun and fired shots, striking the worker, a 50-year-old man.

The victim died from his injuries.

Police did not say whether anyone else was hurt or whether a suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW