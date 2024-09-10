Glenwood liquor store employee shot to death at work, police say

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A liquor store employee was shot to death at work in south suburban Glenwood on Monday night.

The shooting happened at Emporium Liquors on East Glenwood Lansing Road around 6:45 p.m.

Police confirmed that the suspect and an employee got into an argument. That's when the suspect took out a gun and fired shots, striking the worker, a 50-year-old man.

The victim died from his injuries.

Police did not say whether anyone else was hurt or whether a suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

