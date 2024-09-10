Glenwood liquor store employee shot, killed identified

Naveen Singh of Chicago Heights has been ID'd as the Emporium Liquors store employee killed in a Glenwood, IL shooting on E. Glenwood-Lansing Road.

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- The liquor store employee shot to death at work in south suburban Glenwood on Monday night has been identified.

The shooting happened at Emporium Liquors, located at 339 E. Glenwood-Lansing Road around 6:45 p.m.

Police confirmed that the suspect and an employee got into an argument. That's when the suspect took out a gun and shot the worker, 52-year-old Naveen Singh of Chicago Heights, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office and police said.

Singh died from his injuries soon after.

Police did not say whether anyone else was hurt or whether a suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.