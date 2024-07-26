WATCH LIVE

'From the 'Go Fest' to return for 4th year at DuSable Museum Campus with headliner Vic Mensa

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team, Cheryl Burton, and Ravi Baichwal WLS logo
Friday, July 26, 2024 12:58AM
Vic Mensa to perform at 4th annual 'From the 'Go Fest'
The fourth annual "From the 'Go Fest" will be held Saturday at the DuSable Museum Campus in Chicago, headlined by Vic Mensa.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A festival for young people created by young people is happening this Saturday.

The fourth annual "From the 'Go Fest" is returning to the DuSable Museum Campus.

The event is a celebration of all the talent and art in the windy city, courtesy of True Star Media.

Chicago's own hip hop star Vic Mensa is performing this year.

ABC7 was joined in studio Thursday by True Star Media co-founder DeAnna McLeary Sherman and content creator Chris Lockridge. They talked about what people can expect to see from this year's event.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

"From the 'Go Fest" starts at 1 p.m. Saturday on the DuSable Museum Campus. Admission is free.

More information can be found on their website.

