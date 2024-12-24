The Goddess and Grocer shares rugelach recipe ahead of Hanukkah

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is Christmas Eve, and Hanukkah starts Wednesday.

If you're looking for ready-to-go options for your celebrations, The Goddess and Grocer has a lot to offer.

They have a jam-packed catering and delivery menu for both holidays.

But, no matter what you're celebrating, dessert is a must.

Executive Pastry Chef Alysha Dinatale joined ABC7 Chicago to share one of the most popular dishes.

She shared a rugelach recipe.

Rugelach is a traditional Jewish pastry made with a rich, flaky cream cheese-based dough, rolled around sweet fillings like fruit preserves, nuts or chocolate. The name "rugelach" comes from Yiddish, meaning "little twists," referencing their crescent shape.

Rugelach is popular during Hanukkah because it's a celebration of rich, festive foods, often made with oil or butter to commemorate the miracle of the oil that burned for eight days in the Hanukkah story. These pastries, with their indulgent ingredients and variety of fillings, make for a perfect treat to enjoy during the holiday season with family and friends.

Rugelach with Walnut-Raisin, Raspberry and Apricot Filling

This recipe offers three separate flavor options: Walnut-Raisin, Raspberry or Apricot. Choose one or make a variety for a beautiful assortment.

Ingredients:

For the Dough:

- 2 cups all-purpose flour

- 1/4 teaspoon salt

- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened

- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened

- 1/4 cup granulated sugar

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Fillings (Choose One Per Batch):

1. Walnut-Raisin:

- 1/2 cup walnut pieces, chopped

- 1/2 cup raisins

- 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar (optional)

2. Raspberry:

- 1/2 cup raspberry jam

3. Apricot:

- 1/2 cup apricot preserves

For the Topping:

- 1 egg, beaten (for egg wash)

- 1/4 cup granulated sugar (for sprinkling, optional)

Directions:

1. Make the Dough:

- In a food processor, combine the flour and salt. Add the butter and cream cheese, and pulse until the mixture forms small crumbs.

- Add the sugar and vanilla extract and pulse until a dough forms.

- Divide the dough into 4 equal portions, wrap each in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least one hour (or overnight).

2. Prepare Your Chosen Filling:

- For Walnut-Raisin: In a small bowl, mix the walnuts, raisins, cinnamon and sugar.

- For Raspberry or Apricot: Measure out the jam or preserves.

3. Assemble the Rugelach:

- Preheat your oven to 350F (175C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

- Roll out one portion of dough on a lightly floured surface into a 1/8-inch thick circle.

Spread your chosen filling:

- For Walnut-Raisin: Sprinkle the filling mixture evenly over the dough.

- For Raspberry or Apricot: Spread a thin, even layer of the jam or preserves.

- Cut the dough into 8 wedges (like a pizza), and roll each wedge up from the wider edge toward the center to form a crescent shape.

- Place the rugelach on the prepared baking sheet.

4. Bake:

- Brush the rugelach with the beaten egg and sprinkle with sugar.

- Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp.

- Let cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Enjoy your batch of Walnut-Raisin, Raspberry or Apricot Rugelach, or make all three for a delicious mix.

Visit www.goddessandgrocer.com for more information.