4th Annual Gold House Gala celebrates AAPI excellence in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES -- The Gold House Gala brings together Asian Pacific American stars, industry leaders, athletes and influencers to celebrate their excellence. The A-100, a list of ascending AAPI changemakers with the most impact on culture and society, walk the "gold" carpet.

Among the many honored at Saturday's event was "Wicked" director John Chu.

"This is my family. We've known each other for so long. There's so many people here, so to see it grow to this level is amazing," Chu said.

The cast of "Moana 2," led by Auli'i Kravalho, is being recognized for bringing Pacific Islander storytelling mainstream.

"I see more and more Pacific Islander talent every year that I attend, and it makes my heart so happy," said Kravalho.

Judging who gets to be part of the distinguished A-100 list is no easy task.

"Every year you think you're covering everybody, but it's not the case. You find new outstanding people that deserve recognition," said ABC7's David Ono, who served as a Gold House judge.

The star-studded gold carpet included Mindy Kaling, director Andrew Ahn, singer HER, Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi, Aryan Simhadri from Percy Jackson fame. Daniel Dae Kim honored martial arts film "Game of Death" and the 25th anniversary of "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."

"It's an iconic movie, it follows in the footsteps of Bruce Lee," said Kim.

But which A-lister is the Asian with the most persuasion?

"Oh good question... Poorna. Poorna, definitely Poorna," said Asif Ali, who stars in the "Deli Boys."

"John M. Chu, right, for us in entertainment, he's someone behind the camera that is also living his dream," actress and "Mandalorian" star Ming-Na Wen said

"Probably me," said actor Utkarsh Ambudkar, who stars in the popular show "Ghosts."

"Haha...I don't know Mulan," said Icelandic singer-songwriter and musician Laufey.

Laufey performed and was honored for breaking barriers with her unique style.

"The goal was always to find kind of like a common ground between lots of different generations," said Laufey.

"Yah. That's the Gold house mission. We can all get along and we're better together," said Ali.

When asked if they had any advice for anyone wanting to rise to the top, Ambudkar said: "Show up, be prepared, don't quit, that's it, and learn everyone's name."