Golden Games returns for second year, highlighting retired special needs athletes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Special Children's Charities will host the second annual Golden Games on August 28 and 29.

The games showcase athletes with intellectual disabilities that are 45-years-old and older who compete through various Chicago Park District locations.

In all, more than 150 athletes and 66 Chicago Park District coaches will enjoy a great mix of sporting events, skills workshops and social activities at locations across the city/

Sporting events include bowling, basketball, archery, adaptive bikes, track and field, flag football, and soccer. Social activities will include a night of dinner and dancing, and a boat ride on the Spirit of Chicago.

All social and sporting activities, including meals and transportation, is fully funded by the Special Children's Charities non-profit organization. All activities are free for participants and coaches.

Following is a schedule of activities:

Wednesday, August 28:

-10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Bowling;

Location: Waveland Bowl: 3700 North Western Ave.; Chicago, Ill.

Note: Lunch Break from activities at noon.

-2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Adaptive Bikes, Archery and Basketball;

Location: Dunbar Park: 300 East 31st Street; Chicago, Ill

-6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. : Athlete Showcase and Dinner Dance.

Thursday, August 29:

Sporting Competitions and Boat Ride on Spirit of Chicago

- 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Track and Field; Soccer; Bocce; Basketball; and Flag Football.

Location: ComEd Recreation Center at Addams Park; 1434 S. Loomis;

Note: Lunch Break from activities at 11 a.m.

-1 p.m. to 3 o.m.: Boat ride on Spirit of Chicago

- 2 p.m.: Awards Ceremony and Banquet on Spirit of Chicago

"Special Children's Charities is proud to once again fund the Golden Games, which gives our organization the opportunity to really shine the spotlight on our older athletes, many of whom have competed in various programs for people with disabilities, since they were eight years old," said Ray Baker, President of the Board of Directors of SCC. "We are looking forward to the Golden Games and especially to bringing our athletes together in a way that focuses not only on sports, but social activities where they can gather and enjoy some fun days and evenings together."