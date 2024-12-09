Golden Globes 2025: Full list of nominations

The 82nd annual awards show will take place Sunday, Jan. 5.

The 2025 Golden Globes nominations are in.

"Emilia Pérez" earned the most nomination on the film side, with 10 nods. "The Brutalist" followed closely behind with seven nods and "Conclave" with six nods.

On the TV side, "The Bear" cooked up five nominations, the most of any show, while "Only Murders in the Building" and "Shgun" scored four noms apiece.

The best motion picture nods went to "The Brutalist," "A Complete Unknown," "Conclave," "Dune: Part Two," "Nickel Boys" and "September 5" for dramas, while "Anora," "Challengers," "Emilia Pérez," "A Real Pain," "The Substance" and "Wicked" for comedies and musicals.

Nominations for the 82nd annual Golden Globes were announced by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut on Monday, Dec. 9, at 8:15 a.m. ET via a press conference.

Ahead of the nominations ceremony, it was announced that comedian Nikki Glaser would host the 2025 ceremony and actress Viola Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ted Danson will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

Last year, "Barbie" led the nominations on the film side with "Succession" reigning supreme on the television side. At the awards show, "Oppenheimer" reigned supreme on the film side with five wins and "Succession" dominated on the television side with nine wins. They also won best motion picture (drama) and best television series (drama), respectively.

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)

Donald Glover, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Day of the Jackal"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shgun"

Billy Bob Thornton, "Landman"

Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television

"Baby Reindeer"

"Disclaimer"

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

"The Penguin"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)

Jesse Eisenberg, "A Real Pain"

Hugh Grant, "Heretic"

Gabriel LaBelle, "Saturday Night"

Jesse Plemons, "Kinds of Kindness"

Glen Powell, "Hit Man"

Sebastian Stan, "A Different Man"

Best original score

"Conclave"

"The Brutalist"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Pérez"

"The Wild Robot"

"Challengers"

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"

Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

Alison Janney, "The Diplomat"

Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Tadanobu Asano, "Shgun"

Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"

Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"

Diego Luna, "La Máquina"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Best motion picture (non-English language)

"All We Imagine as Light"

"Emilia Pérez"

"The Girl with the Needle"

"I'm Still Here"

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig"

"Vermiglio"

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (musical or comedy)

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Kathryn Hahn, "Agatha All Along"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"

Sofía Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Kate Winslet, "The Regime"

Best motion picture (animated)

"Flow"

"Inside Out 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Moana 2"

"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Selena Gomez, "Emilia Pérez"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Margaret Qualley, "The Substance"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoë Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"

Best screenplay

"Emilia Pérez"

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Real Pain"

"The Substance"

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (musical or comedy)

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Ted Danson, "A Man on the Inside"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Kevin Kline, "Disclaimer"

Cooper Koch, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Ewan McGregor, "A Gentleman in Moscow"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Emma D'Arcy, "House of the Dragon"

Maya Erskine, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Kiera Knightley, "Black Doves"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Anna Sawai, "Shgun"

Best director

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Edward Berger, "Conclave"

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Payal Kapadia, "All We Imagine as Light"

Best television series (drama)

"The Day of the Jackal"

"The Diplomat"

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

"Shgun"

"Slow Horses"

"Squid Game"

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Denzel Washington, "Gladiator II"

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)

Amy Adams, "Nightbitch"

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Zendaya, "Challengers"

Best television series (musical or comedy)

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"The Gentleman"

"Hacks"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in the Building"

Cinematic and box office achievement

"Alien: Romulus"

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

"Deadpool & Wolverine"

"Gladiator II"

"Inside Out 2"

"Twisters"

"Wicked"

"The Wild Robot"

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Daniel Craig, "Queer"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)

Pamela Anderson, "The Last Showgirl"

Angelina Jolie, "Maria"

Nicole Kidman, "Babygirl"

Tilda Swinton, "The Room Next Door"

Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Kate Winslet, "Lee"

Best motion picture (musical or comedy)

"Anora"

"Challengers"

"Emilia Pérez"

"A Real Pain"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Best motion picture (drama)

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Nickel Boys"

"September 5"

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

"What Had Happened Was...," Jamie Foxx

"Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die," Nikki Glaser

"Dad Man Walking," Seth Meyers

"Love You," Adam Sandler

"Single Lady," Ali Wong

"More Feelings," Ramy Youssef

Best original song

"Beautiful That Way" from "The Last Showgirl"

"Compress / Repress" from "Challengers"

"El Mal" from "Emilia Pérez"

"Forbidden Road" from "Better Man"

"Kiss the Sky" from "The Wild Robot"

"Mi Camino" from "Emilia Pérez"