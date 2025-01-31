Gov. JB Pritzker bans Jan. 6 convicts from consideration for state jobs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is more fallout on Friday from President Donald Trump's decision to pardon those convicted in the January 6th attack on the Capitol back in 2021.

ABC7 has obtained a letter, sent by Gov. JB Pritzker's office to central management services, banning those people from being considered for state jobs.

The letter cites the state's personnel code as the reason behind the decision.

The letter goes on to say, "No one who attempts to overthrow a government should serve in government."

The governor's office is not commenting at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.