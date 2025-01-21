Illinois lawmakers who were at Capitol on Jan. 6 slam Trump for pardoning rioters: 'People died'

Did Trump pardon January 6 rioters? The president is being criticized for pardoning 1,500 people charged in connection with the Capitol attack.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There has been sharp reaction on Tuesday to the decision by President Donald Trump to pardon 1,500 people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol four years ago.

There were several Illinois Congressional representatives at the Capitol on the day of the riot that stunned a watching world. Now, those representatives and a senator are themselves stunned that Trump has given them all a get-out-of-jail free card.

They are images that are burned into the memory of many, especially those who feared for their lives as they hid in the Capitol from those who assaulted it on January 6, 2021.

Democratic Congressman Brad Schneider, who represents the north and northwest suburbs, was among those seeking cover in the gallery. Now, he is reflecting with disgust on the presidential pardons for the Capitol attackers, including dozens from Illinois.

"These were people who were intent on not just disrespecting the Capitol, not just causing harm to police officers, but causing harm to the republic, to our democracy, seeking to overturn an election," Schneider said.

From the Oval Office, on his first night back in the White House, Trump signed an executive order pardoning all those charged in connection with the riot.

"These people have been treated so badly. It's never happened before," Trump said.

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, who was in the Senate chambers when the attack happed, decried the pardons during a speech from the Senate floor on Tuesday.

"What was the message last night of pardoning the people who assaulted them on January 6, 2021? Some people died as a result of that attack. Every American should be appalled," Durbin said.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly, who was also in the Capitol gallery that day, called the pardons shameful and horrific.

After a bill signing Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker, who is considered a potential presidential candidate, was also very critical.

"What used to be the party of Law and Order is now the party of chaos and disorder, and that stands against law enforcement. The people who attacked the Capitol on January 6 were attacking law enforcement," Pritzker said.

Schneider called the pardons a slap in the face to law enforcement.

"What he is basically saying that is, whatever you do, if you do it on my behalf, if you do it because you think you are supporting me or I think that you're supporting President Trump thinks that it's in support of him. All is forgiven," Schneider said.

The Capital police chief, in an internal memo to officers after the pardons said, "When there's no price to pay for violence against law enforcement, it sends a message that politics matter more than our first responders."

ABC7 reached out to Republican Congressman Darin LaHood for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.