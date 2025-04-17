Officials to celebrate progress of anti-violence strategies reducing crimes, shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Leaders from several state-funded anti-violence organizations will address ongoing efforts to curb gun violence in Chicago and across the state.

Community Violence Intervention organizations such as Chicago CRED, Metropolitan Peace Initiatives, and Acclivus Chicago plan to celebrate their state-funded anti-violence programs which they claim have contributed to a decline in gun violence across the region.

The group will gather at the Pullman Community Center to showcase what they believe are effective strategies in reducing violent crime.

Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson are expected to attend the event.

