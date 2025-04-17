24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Officials to celebrate progress of anti-violence strategies reducing crimes, shootings in Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 17, 2025 1:39PM
IL, Chicago leaders to discuss strategies to reduce violent crimes
Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson are expected to attend the event on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Leaders from several state-funded anti-violence organizations will address ongoing efforts to curb gun violence in Chicago and across the state.

Community Violence Intervention organizations such as Chicago CRED, Metropolitan Peace Initiatives, and Acclivus Chicago plan to celebrate their state-funded anti-violence programs which they claim have contributed to a decline in gun violence across the region.

The group will gather at the Pullman Community Center to showcase what they believe are effective strategies in reducing violent crime.

Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson are expected to attend the event.

