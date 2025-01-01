City leaders hope to lower the numbers even more this year

Chicago sees fewer than 600 murders in 2024 for 1st time since 2019; shootings, carjackings down

Chicago saw fewer than 600 murders in 2024 for the 1st time since 2019; shootings and carjackings were also down.

Chicago saw fewer than 600 murders in 2024 for the 1st time since 2019; shootings and carjackings were also down.

Chicago saw fewer than 600 murders in 2024 for the 1st time since 2019; shootings and carjackings were also down.

Chicago saw fewer than 600 murders in 2024 for the 1st time since 2019; shootings and carjackings were also down.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The year 2024 marked the first time in five years the city of Chicago saw fewer than 600 murders.

Still, 573 people in the city were murdered, according to data released by police Tuesday.

City leaders hope to lower the numbers even more this year.

Chicago wrapped up 2024 in dreary fashion, but, when it came to crime, there were some, relatively speaking, bright spots.

The Chicago police superintendent called it a year of progress, especially with shootings and homicides both down.

"Right now, we recorded the lowest number of homicides that we've seen since 2019. We've seen the 7% reduction in shootings, and a 4% reduction in shooting victims compared to the year of 2023," Larry Snelling said.

The superintendent also noted that robberies, which include carjackings, have dropped 25% since last May, when he formed a special task force to address the problem.

Part of that reduction he attributed to having an additional police helicopter to assist officers on the ground.

The Democratic National Convention is considered another victory.

SEE MORE: Chicago police, Mayor Johnson discuss 2024, New Year's Eve safety efforts

"A major moment, not just this year, but in CPD history, was securing the 2024 Democratic National Convention, while not losing focus on keeping neighborhoods across the entire city safe," Snelling said.

The mayor was pleased with seeing violent crime go down in his first full year in office.

"While this year's work proves progress, we know there is still more work to be done. We will build on these efforts and double down on the work that we've accomplished in 2024," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

But Black communities continue to feel the brunt of the violent crime, according to the University of Chicago Crime Lab.

"Black Chicagoans are 20 times more likely than their white counterparts to be killed by a gun or to be a victim of a homicide. So, we often hear in Chicago, it's a tale of two cities, and we definitely see that in the data," said Kim Smith, with the University of Chicago Crime Lab.

Some violence prevention groups believe their work on the ground is helping make a difference.

"We all want to reduce the violence. We all want to see our participants go somewhere, and realize that the streets is not your only option," said Nekenya Hardy, with the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago.

The superintendent is looking back to look ahead.

"If we looked at something that didn't work quite so well, we're looking at a way to do those things better. Those things that we've done and they've worked out well, we're looking at a way to improve upon those things and then build on them," Snelling said.

The bottom line for police is that while they did see progress in 2024, the goal for this new year is to make Chicago even safer.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood