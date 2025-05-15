Quick Tip: How to avoid falling for the grandparent scam

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip on a phone scam, known as "the grandparent scam."

The Federal Communications Commission warns that scammers are now using artificial intelligence to clone voices and trick grandparents into believing their loved ones are in danger.

Scammers call pretending to be a grandchild in trouble, often claiming they've been arrested after a car crash and need bail money immediately. Victims are then rushed into sending money via wire transfers, gift cards or cash pick-ups at home.

If you get a call like this, hang up and call your grandchild or another family member directly.

Remember phone numbers can be spoofed, and personal details can be stolen from social media.

Know that voices can be cloned.

If you get a suspicious call, report it to the FCC.

Signs of a Scam Call:

1. Real Info from Fake Callers - Scammers can spoof phone numbers and may use information gathered on social media accounts to make targets think the scammers are their loved one or that they know their loved one.

2. Pressure and Fear Tactics - Always use caution if you are being pressured for information or to send money quickly. Scammers often try to bully victims into transferring money through a mobile payment app, by wiring money or by purchasing gift cards or money orders.

3. Don't Fall for 'Don't Tell Anyone' - The scammer may ask the grandparent "please don't let mom and dad know." They could also offer some ruse as to why the call cannot be talked about, like saying there is a "gag order" that restricts people talking about the fake incident.

4. Voice Cloning Is Happening - The Federal Trade Commission warns that bad actors can now use artificial intelligence technology, commonly known as AI, to "clone" a loved one's voice.

Consumer Tips:

1. Call the person who appears to be calling you to confirm the call's accuracy.

2. Tell someone you trust if you get such a call.

3. Voices can be cloned. Numbers can be spoofed. Information can be found, bought and used.

4. Governments will not use pressure, fear or alternative payment tools, such as gift cards.

5. Do not provide any money or personal information to unknown callers or texters.

6. File a complaint with the FCC at https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov.