Quick Tip: Avoiding concert cons

Avoiding the "Con" in Concert. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles on how to avoid a scam when you buy tickets to your favorite performer.

Avoiding the "Con" in Concert. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles on how to avoid a scam when you buy tickets to your favorite performer.

Avoiding the "Con" in Concert. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles on how to avoid a scam when you buy tickets to your favorite performer.

Avoiding the "Con" in Concert. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles on how to avoid a scam when you buy tickets to your favorite performer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip on concert "cons" this summer.

The Better Business Bureau has a warning: scammers are banking on your excitement-and your urgency-to steal your cash, and your identity.

Lollapalooza tickets sold out quickly and now fake sites and phony social media ads are popping up everywhere. Buy only from official sources-the venue's website or box office...or a trusted third-party website. Check the URL-make sure it starts with "HTTPS" and look for the lock symbol.

Avoid listings on social media or classifieds. Scammers can fake barcodes and receipts that look real-until you're denied at the gate. Use a credit card for better protection if something goes wrong.