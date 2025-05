Grant Park street closures to go into effect Thursday for Chase Corporate Challenge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Street closures will go into effect around Grant Park Thursday for the Chase Corporate Challenge.

The 3.5 mile race starts at 6:50 p.m. at Columbus Drive and Ida B. Wells and finishes on Jackson between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Thursday, May 8

Jackson

* From DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus Drive: 10 a.m.-12:01, May 9

* From Columbus Drive to Michigan Avenue: 6:15-9 p.m.

Columbus

* From Ida B. Wells Drive to Monroe Street: 6:15-9 p.m.

* From Ida B. Wells Drive to Roosevelt Road: 6:30-8 p.m.

* From Monroe Street to South Water Street: 6:15-8:30 p.m.

* From Wacker Drive to South Water Street: 6:15-8:30 p.m.

* From Illinois Steet to Intermediate Wacker: 6:30-8:15 p.m.

* Ramp from Lower Columbus Drive: 6:15-8:30p.m.

Balbo

* From Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: 6:15-8 p.m.

Ida B. Wells

* From Columbus Drive to Michigan Avenue: 6:15-8 p.m.

Congress Plaza

* From Harrison Street to Van Buren Street: 6:30-8 p.m.

Monroe

* From Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Mid-Level Randolph

* From Mid-Level Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

South Water

* From Stetson to Columbus: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Intermediate Wacker Dr

* From Stetson to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: 6:30-8:15 p.m.