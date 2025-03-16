The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill celebrates tradition and nutrition

March is National Greek American Heritage Month and National Nutrition Month, which coincides perfectly because the Mediterranean diet is considered one of the healthiest.

Delicious and nutritious, the Mediterranean diet is rich in fruits, vegetables, heart-healthy fats and whole grains. Research suggest that eating such foods can help you manage your weight, protect your heart, and prevent diabetes.

Chicago's Greek population is one of the largest in the U-S, sharing traditions and authentic cuisine. Jay Ruff and Shawna Broadway from The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill visited ABC7 to share a bite.