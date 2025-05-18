Greater Chicago Jewish Festival to return to Morton Grove

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Greater Chicago Jewish Festival returns on Sunday, June 8 at the St. Paul Forest Preserve, located at Oakton and Lehigh in Morton Grove, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival seeks to showcase all aspects of the Chicagoland Jewish community.

New this year, the music stage will feature an exciting battle of Jewish a cappella groups. For those preferring instruments with vocals, Chicago's own Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, Kol Sasson and Shakshuka plus David Broza and Jeff Klepper will star.

There will also be an extensive art bazaar, featuring artists from Chicago, the U.S., Israel and across the world.

Don't forget about food! A kosher food court will offer a wide variety from local kosher restaurants and caterers such as pizza, falafel, shish kabob, ice cream and more.

The all-day festival, the largest Jewish cultural event in Chicago, is produced by the Jewish POCET, an all volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to creating quality events for the Chicago Jewish community.

A $5 donation is requested for entry; children and seniors enter for free.

For more information, please call 847-933-3000 or visit at www.jewishfestival.org.