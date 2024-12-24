Terrified child 'sacrifices' dog after Grinch knocks on door | VIDEO

A kid in Daventry, England, got a nasty surprise when he opened the door to the Grinch one December morning.

Footage from Loren Graham-walsh shows his five-year-old son, Ezra, running to answer the door while the doorbell rings.

According to Graham-walsh, Ezra was due to have breakfast with the Grinch.

"However, the Grinch didn't get further than the door," Graham-walsh told Storyful.

Ezra acted quickly when he saw the Christmas-stealer outside, shrieking and slamming the door even though the family pooch had walked outside. Little did Ezra know, his mother was inside the Grinch costume.

"Ezra sacrificed the dog to save himself," Graham-walsh pointed out.