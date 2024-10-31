Elk Grove Village middle school heightens security after student makes threat, police say

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Students at a middle school in the north suburbs can expect to see more security when they arrive to class this week.

Grove Junior High School in Elk Grove Village will have heightened security Thursday after a recent threat was made by a student.

The village police's Facebook page stated that it was made aware of a threat last week to the school. A student had posted a threat on the social media platform Snapchat.

The parents of the student believed to be responsible have reportedly spoken to authorities.

Police said there is no current threat, but they plan to have an extra police presence on Thursday as a precaution.

