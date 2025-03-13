Guinness Open Gate Brewery shares Irish breakfast recipe ahead of St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Guinness Open Gate Brewery in the West Loop, Chicago shared its Irish breakfast recipe ahead of St. Patrick's Day 2025 Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago goes green this weekend, as the city celebrates St. Patrick's Day.

Besides the river dyeing and parade, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery is one of the most popular places to be.

The bagpipes and beer will be aplenty at the West Loop location.

Ryan Wagner, with Guinness, and Chef Taylor Bischof joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to make an Irish breakfast.

Jim Coyne joined to talk about Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parade.

Full Irish Breakfast

Yield: 1 serving

2 ea Eggs

2 ea Rashers

1 ea Banger

1/2 ea Tomato, Beefsteak

1/2 cup Mushrooms, roasted

1/2 cup Baked Beans

1/2 cup Breakfast Potatoes

1 ea Sourdough

1. In a sauté pan cook the banger & the rashers, remove & place on a plate

2. Cut the tomato into 1/4" & in the same sauté pan cook the tomato slice on each side for about 1 minute

3. Heat the beans & mushroom in separate pans & put them on the plate when ready

4. Make sure the breakfast potatoes are hot & toast your sourdough

5. Cook your eggs to your preference

Breakfast potatoes

1 pound Potatoes, Yukon, class B

6 tbsp Butter

2 ea Onion, julienne

2 tbsp Chives, chopped

1 tbsp Salt

1 tbsp Pepper

1. Leave potatoes whole & boil for 20 minutes or until fork tender

2. In a sauté pan, melt 4 tbsp of the butter & add the onions. Cook over medium, heat until the onions have caramelized, ending in a deep brown color

3. When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, smash them slightly

4. When ready, heat a sauté pan to high & add the potatoes with the remainder of the butter

5. Once the potatoes get some color add the caramelized onions, chives, salt & pepper

6. Adjust seasonings as needed

