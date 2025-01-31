Federal appeals court strikes down ban on handgun sales to teens

Can 18-year-olds buy handguns now? A federal appeals court on Thursday struck down a landmark gun control regulation in place since 1968.

A federal appeals court on Thursday struck down a longstanding federal ban that prevented the sale of handguns to Americans between the ages of 18 and 20 a landmark gun control regulation in place since 1968.

The conservative Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the federal law banning handgun sales to teens is inconsistent with the nation's historical tradition and violates the Second Amendment.

The decision cited the Supreme Court's 2022 opinion by Clarence Thomas in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, which significantly expanded gun rights and threatens to rollback other gun safety laws nationwide.

"Ultimately, the text of the Second Amendment includes eighteen-to-twenty-year-old individuals among 'the people' whose right to keep and bear arms is protected," the court wrote in its opinion statement.

The statement went on, "The federal government has presented scant evidence that eighteen-to-twenty-year-olds firearm rights during the founding-era were restricted in a similar manner to the contemporary federal handgun purchase ban, and its 19th century evidence 'cannot provide much insight into the meaning of the Second Amendment when it contradicts earlier evidence.'"

The immediate nationwide impact of the ruling is unclear. The case is almost certainly bound for the Supreme Court.

Handguns have been the most commonly used weapons in murders and mass shootings for decades in the United States, according to government data analyzed by The Violence Project.

Last term, the Supreme Court upheld a longstanding federal law prohibiting the possession of firearms by people under domestic violence restraining orders.

In the next few weeks, it will consider whether gun manufacturers can be held liable for violent crimes perpetrated by criminals who easily get the weapons.